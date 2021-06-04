Salida High School Lady Spartan’s golfers played their final regular season tournament Thursday at the Monte Vista Invitational, a small, three-team competition.
“The girls were a little tired from the day before,” coach Tami Smith said. “We had some struggles, couldn’t seem to get our drivers to work.”
The team also took some golfers who hadn’t had much experience playing outside of the Salida Invitational this year.
Senior Hadley Ross led the team with a 123 on the par 70 course.
Junior Lynn Piefer, who was playing in her first 18 hole tournament, and freshman Adyson Hadley, who hit par on one hole, both carded a 134.
Junior Mya Rollo knocked in a 138.
“It was a beautiful day and a beautiful course, aside from the bugs,” Smith said.
The team heads for regionals at Hollydot in Colorado City on Wednesday, to try and qualify for state, which will be June 21-22.
“I hope we can come up with a couple of girls qualifying, if not for a team,” Smith said. “We will have to see what the course holds for us.”