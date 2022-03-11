After losing in the first round of the playoffs last year, the Salida High School girls’ soccer team hopes to make it back to the playoffs. Sophomore Juliana Anch said, “I’m really hoping that we make it to where we were last year.”
“I hope to make it to playoffs,” said senior Toby Lawson. “And I expect us to have a lot of fun.”
Teamwork and fun are two important staples of the team. “Soccer is the most uplifting sport in our school,” said Laurin Collins, a junior. “It’s a great way to be active and make new friends.”
Eva Capozza, a sophomore who has been playing soccer since she was a 6-year-old, said, “I’m definitely a team sport person; I like playing with other people.”
Collins said, “It’s never a one-man show.”
“I love the team and I love the girls on the team,” said Anch. “I’m anxious to see how the loss of seniors impacts us.” Salida had four seniors graduate last season, including the team’s two best goal scorers.
Junior Krystina Delao said she plans to try to get everyone included in the group. She started playing soccer her freshman year of high school. She said she was interested in soccer because her family likes it and her brother used to play it.
Salida has one of its biggest and youngest teams ever with 30 players. “It’s exciting to see all the new faces this year,” said coach Todd Bright. Two-thirds of the team is composed of underclassmen, and there is only one returning senior this season.
Versatility is a hallmark of the Lady Spartans team this season. Players have been trying a variety of different positions to find the combination that works best. Delao said, “Everyone’s definitely moving around a lot.” She has already played forward and defender this season. She said her goal is to adapt to whatever spot she ends up playing and help the team.
“I like to play all different positions,” Lawson said. “It’s interesting to see the difference.” She said she is most comfortable as a defender.
Capozza has found her calling as a midfielder. “I think it’s a good fit for me,” she said. “I have a really good understanding of plays and ball movement.” She plans on sticking with the sport for years to come, saying, “I’m looking to play college soccer, so I’m hoping I have a good season.”
Anch has high aspirations for the season. “I want to beat the school’s goal record,” she said. “It’s a bit of a stretch, but it’s my goal.” She said she has been playing soccer since she could walk. Bright said, “Jules and Eva are very strong players.”
As the only returning senior on the team and a team captain, Lawson will be one of the team’s most important players. Bright said, “Toby’s a great ball player and leader of our team.”
After graduation, she is thinking about going to nursing school. She said, “It sounds like an interesting job.” She is considering attending Regis University or the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. Her background in soccer is a part of the reason she is considering that career path. “I’ve been playing it since I was really little,” Lawson said. “I love how creative you can be.” She said playing soccer and other sports has led to her being around and getting used to dealing with injuries.
Delao also has hopes of going into medicine once she graduates. The junior has been working at First Street Family Health in Salida. She has had a positive experience learning and training in the field, saying, “I just really love medicine.” She plans to major in biology and then pursue a physician assistant license.
Meanwhile, Collins is looking into pursuing a law degree. She said she is obsessed with criminology and is considering attending a variety of colleges across the nation, such as Arizona State University or Florida State University.
With high aspirations on the pitch and for the future, the Lady Spartans are poised for another successful season. Lawson said, “I’m really excited to see how it goes.”