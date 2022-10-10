One school record and 26 personal records were broken by the Salida High School Cross Country team at the Tri-Peaks League Championships in Monument Valley Park, Colorado Springs Friday, where the team also placed first in the top five team scores in both boys and girls divisions.
The cross-country team had the goal of pursuing two league titles rather than personal records, coach Kenny Wilcox said.
“If all of us ran PR’s and finished 11th in the team standings, those PR’s wouldn’t taste nearly as good,” he said.
Despite this not being their goal, every Spartan member showed speed and strength at the meet, most of them outdoing their past times.
The Tri-Peaks league is made up of 13 teams from a mix of 2A and 3A schools.
Going into the race, the Lady Spartans expected Colorado Springs Christian School, ranked #3 in 2A, and Banning Lewis, ranked #5 in 2A to be teams to beat.
Senior Quinn Smith placed second and set a new school record with a time of 18 minutes 6 seconds, ahead of the previous record by 48 seconds, and only 18 seconds behind the defending 2A state champion Nadhia Campos of Vanguard, who won first with a time of 17:48.
Halfway through Monument Valley’s figure eight course, Campos’ lead leveled out and Smith kept Campos checking her shoulder for the remainder of the course.
For Spartan sophomore Lily Hersch,this was her last race for Salida, as her family has just moved to Utah. She finished with a time of 26:26, placing 49th for a personal record.
“I will not be surprised to hear of great things coming out of Utah as a result of Lily and her family’s presence in the Beehive state,” Wilcox said.
As far as the competition went, Banning Lewis, CSCS, Vanguard and Woodland Park managed to put two to three runners in the top 15, but none could match the Lady Spartans.
Of the top five team scores, Salida came first with 51, Banning Lewis second at 74, Woodland Park also 74, CSCS scored 88 and Vanguard 115.
Going into the Spartan boys’ race, Wilcox predicted that St Marys, CSCS, Banning Lewis and Manitou Springs would be formidable opposition, due to the first three taking the second, third, and sixth positions in recent coaches’ polls for 2A schools.
While senior Izayah Baxter and sophomore Zeke Wilcox came out with personal records of 16:15 and 16:26 respectively, junior Jack Landry and sophomore Ryan Osness were close behind with times of 17:05 and 17:10.
“If your first guy is running 16:15 and your #4 is just 55 seconds back, you’re doing a lot of things right,” coach Wilcox said. “Ryan has become one of those guys you would hate to see on your tail with 800 to go.”
The Spartan boys made it off the line with good speed and by the first mile had found their groove.
Coach Wilcox said he was most impressed when on the final mile, he could see the consistent look of fire in the Spartans’ eyes as they battled to make up ground.
During the last few moments of the race, Baxter closed in on Lyndon Goteleare of St Mary’s, and finished second behind Cody Kelley of Manitou Springs, who had a time of 16:03.
Zeke Wilcox finished 10 seconds faster than another St Mary’s student, Jackson Nepal, the reigning 2A state champion in the 800 and 1600.
Senior Logan Merriam was a few seconds behind Lairden Rogge of Manitou Springs, who finished third in the 400 of the 3A state meet last Spring with 49.3 seconds.
The Salida boys came first as a team with 59, Manitou Springs second with 75, CSCS 87, St Mary’s 91 and Banning Lewis 118.
Salida’s boys’ and girls’ middle school cross country teams claimed Tri-County League titles Thursday.
The Spartans’ next race will be Friday at Monte Vista.