The Salida High School girls’ tennis team finished their week 3-2 overall with a 5-2 win Friday over the La Junta Lady Tigers.
Earlier in the week they lost 5-2 to Pueblo West on Wednesday but beat Colorado Springs Christian School 6-1 on Thursday, to start their season 2-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.
All three singles players won their matches against La Junta. Junior Maddie Anderson, at No. 1 singles, won 6-4, 6-1. No. 2 senior Grace Johnson won 6-1, 6-1. Sophomore Daisha Thompson, at No. 3, won 6-1, 6-0.
“Our singles teams really helped lead us to the victory,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “All three played some of their best matches of the season so far. Even the two matches we lost, we only lost by 4 points in tiebreakers.”
Seniors Caroline Edgington and Raley Patch, No. 1 doubles players, lost 6-1, 4-6, 8-10 in the 10-point tiebreaker.
“Caroline and Raley played really well,” Bechtel said. “They are brand new to playing varsity tennis, but they are growing so much as players. By the time we get to regionals, they will be a completely different team, much more confident,”
At No. 2 doubles, senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen won 6-2, 6-0. Junior Brooke Bright and sophomore Vivian Volkmann, the No. 3 doubles team, won 6-4, 6-2.
“Brooke and Vivian are undefeated so far this season,” Bechtel said. “They are playing very well right now.”
Junior Annie Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude, the No. 4 doubles team, lost 2-6, 6-4, 10-12 in the 10-point tiebreaker.
Salida will take to the court again at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. They will be back home at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Vanguard at the Saldia Middle School courts. Both will be league matches.