The Salida High School girls’ soccer team dominated James Irwin 11-1 at Salida High School.
The Lady Spartans started off strong Saturday, with sophomore Juliana Anch scoring first with an assist from Toby Lawson, a senior.
Shortly after, Eva Capozza scored the Lady Spartans second goal with an assist from senior Gwen Ramsey.
Lawson scored one of her own minutes later with an assist from sophomore Aaliyah McGovern and Anch scored again to give the Lady Spartans an early 4-0 lead.
The only hiccup for Salida came in the 34th minute, when the Lady Jaguars slipped through Salida’s defense and scored to make it 4-1. McGovern responded with a quick goal a minute later to solidify Salida’s lead at 5-1 heading into halftime.
In the second half, the Lady Spartans set the tone early. Anch scored again in the opening minutes. Lawson scored twice more and freshmen Izzy Hughes and Elle Farnsworth each scored one before sophomore Nina Haas put the finishing touches on the game by scoring in the 75th minute to invoke the mercy rule.
It was Salida’s fourth straight win. During the streak, they have outscored opponents 33-1. The Lady Spartans finish the regular season 10-4 overall and 4-2 in league play. They are ranked 3rd in the Tri Peaks League and 19th in the state.
Coach Todd Bright said he was disappointed to see Salida relinquish a goal to the Lady Jaguars, but he was happy with how quickly the team bounced back. The Lady Spartans passing game continued to improve Saturday.
“I’m proud of the way the girls played this season,” said Bright. “We’re excited to make the playoffs.”
Salida will play No. 14 seed Delta High School in the first round of the playoffs Thursday. Delta finished the season with a 10-5 record.