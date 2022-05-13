The Salida High School girls’ soccer team finished their season Thursday with a 3-1 loss to the Lady Panthers of Delta in the first round of the Colorado High School Activities Association girls’ 3A soccer playoffs.
“We played well today, but we were missing some players and were still feeling pretty sick,” coach Todd Bright said. “They scored two in the first half.”
Delta led 2-0 at the half, but 14 minutes into the second half sophomore Eva Capozza, on a pass from junior Elise Bosanko, chipped a shot in from about 30 yards out.
“We talked about being more aggressive at halftime, and the girls went out and started winning more balls,” Bright said. “We were right back in it. We had a couple of shots to tie it up, but just couldn’t hit anything.”
The Lady Panthers scored their third goal just before the end of the game.
Bright said Delta had a top player, freshman forward Jessica Black, who had been averaging more than two goals per game, but Salida played smart defense on her, and the only goal she scored was the last one.
Salida sophomore Lucia Zettler, who had been sidelined most of the season due to knee surgery, was able to play.
“She played well,” Bright said. “She’s a good player; it was great to have her back, and I’m excited to see what she can do next year.”
Player of the game was freshman Megan Devenport, Bright said.
“We had to move her to left back, since we were missing some people, and she really stepped up and played solid defense.”
Bright said he was happy overall with the season, as the Lady Spartans finished 10-5.
“It’s been exciting to see the younger players step up this year,” Bright said. “We were hoping to advance further, but I think we’ve got some young players who will really do well next year.”