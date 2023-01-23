Lady Spartans ground Lady Gryphons

The Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team reigned over the Atlas Preparatory School Lady Gryphons in their home game Friday, with freshman Braeden Johnson breaking a school record during the 67-11 win.
Johnson put up 44 of the Lady Spartans 67 points, a new school record.
The Lady Spartans scored twice from the star and Johnson also got a free throw in before the Lady Gryphons entered the game.
Johnson made several more baskets, accompanied by freshman Kaija Saari and junior Adyson Hadley, and the Spartans held their head high going into the second quarter 15-2.
The Lady Spartans continued scoring, including several free throws by Johnson, Hadley and sophomore Megan Devenport.
The Gryphons made a free throw shot half way through the quarter, which put the teams 24-3, Spartans leading, and scored another, at which point the teams were 27-5.
Johnson kept firing, and after a layup by freshman Kaija Saari in the last half minute, the team went into halftime 36-5.
With many unusual circumstances for this game—missing a leading player due to injuries, senior Sarah Chick, junior varsity and the boys’ team not playing, plus injuries, illness and fatigue amongst the team, coach Keith Wyatt said the team’s playing was a little off.
“We played down on it a little tonight,” he said. “Health is the biggest thing the team can work on right now.”
The team did better in the second half, Wyatt said. Going into the game, he expected a win by a good margin, he said, albeit a little better, but the second half did not disappoint in that regard.
In the first couple minutes, Johnson made a couple baskets, while Freshman Graysa Kindle and Devenport also scored.
Atlas Preparatory made a free throw shot just before the buzzer signaled the fourth quarter, Salida up 53-8.
The Gryphons made a three-pointer 20 seconds in, but did not make it any further.
Johnson went to town on the court, making a 3 pointer, a couple of 2-pointers and a several free-throws.
Her total of 44 points in the game broke the school’s record for the most points scored in a single girls basketball game.
The previous record was 40, held dually by Shelly McCombs, 1986-1987 and Sammi Gentile, 2008-2009.
Wyatt said he was about to call a timeout before Johnson made her final free throws, but didn’t because he knew she would overthink it.
Wyatt also noted the performances of Hadley and Saari. Each made a total of four points for the team, and Saari made some good steals, Wyatt said.
This win puts the Lady Spartans at 5-6 so far this season, and 3-3 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks league. Atlas continues without a win at 0-13.
The Lady Spartans’ next game is on the road versus the 7-3 St. Mary’s Lady Pirates, who are ranked 6th in the Colorado 3A division.
“We feel good about it,” Wyatt said. The Spartans need to get Chick back, he said, and have been doing treatment on her injured ankle.