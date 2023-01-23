Lady Spartans ground Lady Gryphons

Freshman Braeden Johnson makes a record-breaking basket Atlas Preparatory School at home Friday, scoring 44 points in a single game. The Lady Spartans won 67-11.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team reigned over the Atlas Preparatory School Lady Gryphons in their home game Friday, with freshman Braeden Johnson breaking a school record during the 67-11 win.

Johnson put up 44 of the Lady Spartans 67 points, a new school record.