Spartans crash Thunder

Senior Chase Diesslin hangs on the basket after a hard dunk during the Spartans’ home game against the Lamar Thunder. Salida ended on top 62-34, though they expected to do better, coach Adam Christensen said.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Despite some dips in defense, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team prevailed at home Saturday against the previously 5-13 Lamar Thunder, winning 62-34. 

“We expected to beat them by more than that,” coach Adam Christensen said. 