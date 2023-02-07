Spartans lasso Banning Lewis

Salida High School senior Nate Yeakley goes up for a layup Friday during the Spartans’ home game against Banning Lewis. The Spartans won 69-29.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School boys’ basketball team’s defense lassoed the Banning Lewis Stallions for a 69-29 win Friday at home.

The win puts the Spartans at 15-1 overall, 11-0 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League and still ranked second in the state in 3A behind Faith Christian. The Stallions are 8-8 and 6-5 in the Tri-Peaks League.