Spartans lasso Banning Lewis

The Salida High School boys’ basketball team’s defense lassoed the Banning Lewis Stallions for a 69-29 win Friday at home.
The win puts the Spartans at 15-1 overall, 11-0 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League and still ranked second in the state in 3A behind Faith Christian. The Stallions are 8-8 and 6-5 in the Tri-Peaks League.
Senior Tristan Jackson won the toss and 10 seconds later, after a couple of layup attempts, buried the ball to give the Spartans the lead.
Seniors Nate Yeakley, Aiden Hadley, Chase Diesslin and junior Daniel Edgington scored in the following minutes while the Stallions struggled to find their footing. Diesslin put one in seconds before the first quarter ended with the Spartans leading 22-7.
In the second quarter Banning Lewis only managed to score once.
Jackson made several foul shots while Yeakley, Edgington and junior Karl Brown made 2-pointers, which brought the teams to 41-9 at halftime.
“Our defense brought us through that game,” Jackson said.
During halftime, the Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club hosted a Winterfest duck toss, when those who had purchased rubber ducks could throw them at a target in the middle of the gym to win a $100 prize. Kylie Taverna, 12, won.
Banning Lewis started scoring in the second half, swishing a 3-pointer 10 seconds in.
The Stallions matched the Spartans in the final quarter, with both teams scoring 12 points, but the Stallions were nowhere near catching up.
The team had a really good start, coach Adam Christensen said, holding Banning Lewis to only four main field goals in the first half.
Offensively the team shot the ball well and had good defensive rebounds, Christensen said.
The team can work on court awareness, knowing where they, the defenders and their teammates are, he said.
Overall, all of the big players did really well on rebounds, he said, and the team’s guards did well from the top of the press and rotated well.