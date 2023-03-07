It’s been 30 years since the Salida High School boys’ basketball team has advanced this far in the Colorado High School Activities Association playoff bracket, but ties still run deep in the community. 

Donnie Kaess, former SHS basketball coach, was on that team in 1993, along with the teams in 1991 and 1992 who also made the playoffs, although he said he sat the bench during the 1991 run. 