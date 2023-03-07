It’s been 30 years since the Salida High School boys’ basketball team has advanced this far in the Colorado High School Activities Association playoff bracket, but ties still run deep in the community.
Donnie Kaess, former SHS basketball coach, was on that team in 1993, along with the teams in 1991 and 1992 who also made the playoffs, although he said he sat the bench during the 1991 run.
His son Sevrin, who graduated in 2018, played on the basketball team and is now coaching the freshman team.
“It was a little different back then,” Donnie Kaess said. “You had the district tournament, and if you placed first or second, you went to regionals. If you won regionals, that’s when you were going to state, which would be the same as today’s ‘great eight’ bracket.”
The 1993 team lost to Colorado Springs Christian School by 1 point in overtime. CSCS went on to win the state championship.
“This is a really good group of kids,” Donnie Kaess said about this year’s team. “I think they have a really good shot at the whole thing. I had to step away two years ago, but I could tell even then how good this team was going to be.”
Marshall Schwarz, who is now a master sergeant with the Colorado State Patrol, played for the team in the 1990s and has a son, freshman Eli Schwarz, on the current team.
Schwarz said it was kind of a blur back then, and the way the playoffs are set up is different, but he’s excited for this team.
Salida has won the state championship twice, in 1961 and again in 1964.
To attend any of the upcoming games, tickets must be purchased through gofan.com.