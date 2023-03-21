Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing late. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.