This year’s Salida High School girls’ soccer team is full of young potential, junior captain Eva Capozza said.
Capozza currently plays the role of center-mid and stopper and has been on the team three years. There are a lot of newer players this year, and the older players are learning to work with and teach them, Capozza said.
The team’s goal this season is first to learn to work together, she said, as most of the team has not played together before.
Last year the team had a lot of strong players, and many defenders left the team. Capozza thinks the team has also gained a lot since then, however, and there are many returning students while the incoming players are learning fast, which makes her believe the team can do well.
“We’re working super hard to get the results we want,” she said, the goal being making it through a round of playoffs. “If the entire team works together it’s definitely achievable.”
One of the team’s ideals is to have fun, Capozza said. “If you’re not having fun, you won’t enjoy being here.”
Having fun means winning, said senior Laurin Collins, who is on center defense. “Defensively we need to work a lot harder,” she said, due to the loss of senior defenders. The team is currently keeping a 4-4-2 formation.
The players are all very competitive and work well together, Collins said, and additionally they have two great coaches.
“I really like watching people improve and helping them,” she said. Everybody on the team is upbeat and kind to each other, she added, and she looks forward to seeing how the team will grow.
Junior captain Hayden Bevington, who plays center-mid, said she is also excited about the team’s potential and wants the team to go farther than last year. In 2022 the team lost in the first round of playoffs, but Bevington said as long as everyone wants to go farther this season, she thinks it’s achievable. “We have an awesome group of girls.”
The team has the aim of “getting 1 percent better with every practice,” she said, and she plans to give it her all. As a captain, Bevington said she wants to create a positive atmosphere and help the inexperienced.
Junior captain Julz Anch, also center-mid, said she is a lot more confident in the coaching staff this year, and the team, as a result, is more put together. Of coach Heidi Slaymaker, she said, “she knows what works and what doesn’t and is open to trying new things.”
“We all want to make it past the first round of playoffs,” Anch said, and she thinks it is achievable if the team puts in the effort. She agreed with Capozza’s statement about the younger members showing potential.
Junior Makiah Parris, the team’s keeper, said she thinks there is a good chance the team will go farther than last season. The team is very fast, with good offense, she said, and time will tell who steps up to fill in defense. “I’m looking forward to pushing ourselves to go farther,” she said.