The Salida High School wrestling team started its season Friday with a trio of duals.
The Spartans took on Gunnison, Cedaredge and Monte Vista Friday, beginning the year against some tough competition.
“It was a rough go,” said head coach Steve Myers. “Right off the bat with Gunnison, Jase (Young), Dylan (Blades) and Colin (King) all had some of the top guys in the state.”
The three Spartans got pinned by Gunnison, but Drew Johnson bumped up a weight to 182 pounds so he could get a match in and he ended up pinning his opponent from Gunnison in 52 seconds.
Johnson also scored a 14-3 major decision against Cedaredge at 170 pounds and pinned his opponent from Monte Vista at 182 pounds.
“Drew did a good job moving up in weight,” Myers said. “It was a good learning experience. He did some good things and is learning how to deal with the strength difference.”
Against Monte Vista, Johnson took his opponent down three times and put him on his back once before pinning him with a chicken wing.
Against Cedaredge, Johnson jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a takedown and a near fall in the first period. He scored two reversals, another takedown and another near fall in the match to earn the major decision.
King, who weighs 130 pounds and is expected to drop to 126, competed at 132 pounds and 138 once in Gunnison. He went 0-3.
“I think the size difference hurt him a little,” Myers said.
Freshmen Young and Blades, meanwhile, both weigh around 106 pounds so Blades bumped up and competed at 113 pounds for the Spartans.
Blades, who also wrestled against a Del Norte grappler, went 0-4. He defended some shots nicely and scored an escape, but came up short in his contests.
Young had a couple close matches. Against Cedaredge he got in deep on a shot as soon as the whistle blew, but the Bruin was able to stay neutral.
Later Young threw in a half nelson and almost put the Bruin on his back, but the wrestler countered with some funk, throwing his entire body over Young and landing on top of Young with a reverse half and pinned him.
Young took a forfeit against Monte Vista to get in the win column, going 1-3 on the day.
“They just have learn and not get overwhelmed,” Myers said about the freshmen. “They hit some good guys, now they just need to keep their heads in it.”
Salida will be back in action tonight at Manitou Springs. The Spartans will dual the Mustangs as well as Buena Vista and Ellicott.
Salida will compete on Friday and Saturday this week.
“It’s a short season so we’ll have to press hard,” Myers said. “We have lots of matches in a short amount of time.”