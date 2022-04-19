The Salida High School girls’ soccer team defeated the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates 8-1 Monday in Colorado Springs.
With the wind behind them to start the game, the Lady Spartans came out aggressively. Sophomore Eva Capozza found sophomore Hayden Bevington three minutes into the game, and Bevington put the ball over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net to take the early lead.
In the ninth minute, Capozza found another hole in the Lady Pirates defense and scored again to make it 2-0.
St. Mary’s fought back and scored a goal on a free kick a few minutes later to bring the game closer. Salida coach Todd Bright said, “We fell asleep on defense.”
Nobody scored again until Bevington assisted freshman Elle Farnsworth right before halftime to make it 3-1.
Bright said he thought the Lady Spartans could have done a better job of taking control in the first half, noting they were clearly the better team.
With the wind now against Salida, there were concerns St. Mary’s would make a comeback in the second, but they were quickly squashed when the Lady Spartans rattled off four goals in a 10-minute period. Junior Elise Bosanko scored one, Bevington scored again and Capozza scored twice more to give Salida a commanding 7-1 lead.
Sophomore Kaia Wright put the finishing touch on a dominant victory by scoring the Lady Spartans’ eighth and final goal in the closing minutes of the game. Salida is now 5-3 overall and 2-1 in league play. St. Mary’s dropped to 3-5.
Junior Krystina Delao and senior Gwen Ramsey were named players of the game. The two transitioned into the striker role after halftime. Bright said their physical play put significant pressure on the St. Mary’s defense and created a lot of room for Salida’s midfielders. That, combined with playing off the wings, proved to be the decisive edge for the Lady Spartans in Monday’s match.
Salida’s next game is against James Irwin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Salida High School. The Lady Jaguars are 1-6 this season. Bright said he hopes to see the Lady Spartans build on their play against St. Mary’s, and especially their second half performance, in Thursday’s match.