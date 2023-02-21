Monarch to host Steel City Terrain Park slopestyle competition

Monarch Mountain will host a terrain park slopestyle competition for all ages of snowboarders and skiers March 5 in its Steel City Terrain Park.
“Monarch is kicking off March Radness with a slopestyle competition for intermediate to advanced riders in the Steel City Terrain Park,” Monarch event coordinator Kathryn Wadsworth said in a press release. “The full-size terrain park located on the Ramble On trail is in great shape, ready for competitors to grind the rails and get big air off the well-groomed jumps.”
Registration will take place from 9-10 a.m. the day of the competition on the Monarch Mountain deck for a cost of $20 per competitor.
All competitors will be required to have a season pass or day ticket to access the lifts and compete as well as a signed release of liability waiver by a parent or guardian.
A competitor meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the top of the Steel City Terrain Park, and the competition, which includes two judged runs per competitor, will begin at 11:15 a.m.
Competitors will be judged on style, technique and amplitude.