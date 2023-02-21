Monarch to host Steel City Terrain Park slopestyle competition

A snowboarder rides a rail at Monarch Mountain at the Steel City Terrain Park. The ski area will host a terrain park slopestyle competition for all ages of snowboarders and skiers on March 5.

 

Monarch Mountain will host a terrain park slopestyle competition for all ages of snowboarders and skiers March 5 in its Steel City Terrain Park.

“Monarch is kicking off March Radness with a slopestyle competition for intermediate to advanced riders in the Steel City Terrain Park,” Monarch event coordinator Kathryn Wadsworth said in a press release. “The full-size terrain park located on the Ramble On trail is in great shape, ready for competitors to grind the rails and get big air off the well-groomed jumps.”