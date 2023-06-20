0618 Fathers' Day Golf.tif

From left, Macy Mazzeo, 19, Ron Mazzeo and Vinny Mazzeo, 16, spend Sunday on the Salida golf course for the Father's day Tournament. Ron and Vinny won net with a score of 31.5 for $15.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Jake and Aiden Hadley won the father/son gross category with a score of 31, and Russ and Kyndra Johnson won the father/daughter gross with a 32 in the Father’s Day Golf Tournament Sunday at Salida Golf Club.

Both winning teams won a prize of $15. 