Jake and Aiden Hadley won the father/son gross category with a score of 31, and Russ and Kyndra Johnson won the father/daughter gross with a 32 in the Father’s Day Golf Tournament Sunday at Salida Golf Club.
Both winning teams won a prize of $15.
Second place went to Doug and Tanner Snyder with a 34, awarded $10.
For father/son net scores, Ron and Vinny Mazzeo took first, carding 30.5 for $15, and Kirby and Eric O'Connor took second with a 31.5 for $10.
“It’s just time for us to get together, all of us,” Ron Mazzeo said. His daughter, Macy Mazzeo, also attended the tournament but only to observe and spend time with her dad, she said.
Justin and Jessica Clinton won the father/daughter net score with 30.5, earning $15.
Randy Taverna and Doug Snyder hit closest to the pin to win $5, with 34 inches and 35 inches respectively.