Despite Saturday’s matches being canceled due to snow, the Salida High School girls’ tennis team had a good day Friday at the Pueblo County Tournament.
Coach Josh Bechtel said their wins Friday put them in the running for making the top three in the tournament if they had played well Saturday, or at least the top five.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how they played,” Bechtel said.
Bechtel said senior Daisha Thompson, the No. 1 singles player, played her best match he’s ever seen her play.
They had come up with a strategy of going for a run before matches to get her heart rate up. “It’s the tennis I knew she was capable of,” Bechtel said. “I just kind of sat back in awe.”
Everyone in the tournament played two matches. Thompson won both of hers, 6-1, 6-0 and 7-5, 6-4, which would have put her in the final four, if they had played Saturday.
At No. 2 singles, senior Megan Rhude dominated her first match and had a good second round, albeit a slow start.
She made a lot of adjustments and finished strong, but wasn’t quite able to catch up, Bechtel said. Rhude won her first match 6-0, 6-0 but lost her second 1-6, 3-6.
Sophomore Caroline Wooddell, at No. 3 singles, won her first match 6-0, 6-0 and had a close second match against a Cañon City player, in which she won the first set 7-6, lost the second 4-6 and won the 10-point tiebreaker game 10-2.
The No. 1 doubles team, seniors Skyler Margos and Lane Baker, had what Bechtel said he thought was the toughest draw opponent-wise, against 5A school Doherty. They won 6-4, 6-1.
In their second match, they played against Pueblo County, which Bechtel said was by far the best No. 1 doubles team they’ve seen this year, and they lost 1-6, 0-6.
“I think it’s actually going to be a benefit that we lost that match because it was such a good learning experience for them,” Bechtel said.
Senior Krystina Delao and junior Kate Young, at No. 2 doubles, took their first match 6-1, 6-0 and their second 6-2, 6-3. “They continue to impress me with their day-to-day improvement,” Bechtel said.
For freshmen Kaija Saari and Madelyn Johnson, the No. 3 doubles team, something clicked this week, Bechtel said.
“I think overnight they turned into great tennis players,” he said.
Saari and Johnson won their first match 6-2, 2-6, (5-10) and lost the second 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 4 doubles freshman Rachel Anderson and senior Sarah Chick took their first match 6-0, 6-3 and lost their second 1-6, 4-6.
They haven’t been playing together long and will do great moving forward, Bechtel said.
The Lady Spartans will play in a six-team tournament today at Castle View if the weather is good.
“Hopefully the weather forecast changes,” Bechtel said.