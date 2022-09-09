The Salida High School boys’ golf team struggled Thursday at the Butch Braswell Tournament, the team’s only home tournament and the second of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments, finishing fourth of 10 teams with a team score of 252.
The 4A Summit Tigers won the Butch Braswell Trophy by shooting 234 overall.
Buena Vista, who won the trophy last year, finished third with a 250.
“We definitely didn’t play to our potential today,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “The boys were frustrated in their play today. It was tough, some pressure playing at home in front of their friends and family.”
With their fourth-place finish the Spartans move from first place in the Tri-Peaks League to second, two strokes behind St. Mary’s, who finished second Thursday with a 245. They will play their third league tournament Monday.
Senior Aiden Hadley led the Spartan team with a 79, while senior Eric O’Conner carded an 85.
Senior Brandon Pursell and sophomore Avery Duquette both shot an 88 for the team.
Gardunio said the tournament went very smoothly overall, and he received several compliments from the other coaches.
“It went about as smooth as it could,” Gardunio said. “And despite being frustrated at their play, the kids did well. I had four kids shooting in the 70s-80s. Show that to any other coach and they’d wish it was their team.”