“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work” is Drew Johnson’s motto.
The new Salida High School graduate was a tri-sport athlete for football, wrestling and track and field, won the state wrestling championship and is headed to Western Colorado University to play football.
Johnson is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.
Born in Salida and originally home-schooled, Johnson started wrestling when he was 5 because his dad, Andrew Johnson, loved the sport.
In his free time, Johnson likes fly fishing and hiking or “anything outdoors, really.”
Johnson started playing football in his sophomore year of high school and said he wasn’t scared of getting hurt playing football because of wrestling.
“I’ve always loved football – not necessarily playing it,” he said, and this was another interest he and his father shared.
Andrew Johnson died from pancreatic cancer when Drew was 12. “So I’ve been playing sports for him and living for him,” Johnson said.
His mom, Jill Johnson, is also an inspiration for him, he said, with the way she handled raising five kids alone and how strong she was.
Johnson said his father taught him to set high goals. “Put everything on the line and work as hard as you can because in the end that’s going to pay off more than natural talent,” he said.
Johnson took second place at state wrestling last year. This year, he won all of his matches in pins.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Johnson said of winning the state championship. His family has gone to the state tournament since his second grade, he said, because they were good friends with Eric Moltz and his son Ryan, who competed at the state level.
“Even when I wasn’t the best athlete, I knew I would work harder than everyone else to be the best … Envisioning yourself there is a big thing and knowing you can get there,” he said.
Johnson’s next vision is to go all the way and make it to the National Football League, he said. “Football definitely helped me grow and learn to be a part of the team,” he said. “In wrestling you’re on your own.”
Johnson was a captain on the football team his senior year and played inside and outside linebacker. Last season he made 123 tackles in nine games. He made two touchdowns and 85 tackles in the seven games he played this season, kept from playing all of them due to an ankle injury.
“Who he is as a young man is super evident in the way he plays,” SHS football coach Matt Luttrell said. “It’s hard work, dedication. When he reacts to a play he’s extremely quick and thorough in getting into position.
“What he believes in, it’s evident in what he does,” Luttrell said. “He never wavered.” Being around Johnson, he said, has helped him to be a better person.
Winning the wrestling state championship and going to play football at the next level are his biggest accomplishments, Johnson said. He doesn’t plan on wrestling in college, however, as he thinks it would be too much to balance.
In addition to playing football at Western, he intends to study business as a major and sports psychology as a minor. “I’ve always been super interested in the mindset that goes into wrestling and football and how to be your best self,” he said.
“There’s always moments when you hit a low point, but I just refocus myself and get back on track.”