Stewart, Moltz win first flight Memorial Day tournament

Tanya Stewart and Michelle Moltz won the first flight at the Salida Women’s Golf Association’s annual Ladies’ Memorial Day Golf Tournament with a score of 65.8.
“This was one of the few years we’ve had good weather,” Dow Stewart, Salida Golf Club golf pro, said. “We are often playing in the wind, rain and snow. This was a great change.”
C.J. Argys, former Salida High School girls’ golf coach, said it was a great day for golf, with the wind only picking up later in the afternoon. Argys’ partner, Moe Schultz, said it was “pro conditions out here today.” The two placed second in the first flight with a 66.
Kelly Law and Roni Martin took first in the second flight, with a card of 62.
Tanya Stewart also won closest to the pin on hole No. 3, at 9 feet, 4 inches.
Martin won closest to the pin on hole No. 6, at 19 feet, 5 inches.
First Tanya Stewart, Michelle Moltz 65.8
Second Moe Schultz, C.J. Argys 66
Third Edna Cardell, Rohnda Moltz 69.8
Fourth Becky Cookson, Connie Holmes 69
First Kelly Law, Roni Martin 62
Second Linda Cutrara, Martha Dyer 64.4
Third Judy Curran, Terry Stevens 65.4
Fourth Raedell Trueblood and Erin Bull 65.8
Fifth Shirley Dominick and Wendy Watson 76
Hole No. 3: Tanya Stewart at 9 feet, 4 inches
Hole No. 6: Roni Martin at 19 feet, 5 inches