Stewart, Moltz win first flight Memorial Day tournament

C.J. Argys, former Salida High School girls’ golf coach, right, putts during the Salida Women’s Golf Association’s annual Ladies’ Memorial Day Golf Tournament while partner Moe Schultz watches. The two wore matching outfits and said  it was an amazing day of golf.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

Tanya Stewart and Michelle Moltz won the first flight at the Salida Women’s Golf Association’s annual Ladies’ Memorial Day Golf Tournament with a score of 65.8.

“This was one of the few years we’ve had good weather,” Dow Stewart, Salida Golf Club golf pro, said. “We are often playing in the wind, rain and snow. This was a great change.”