The second Monarch Hill Climb motorsports race of the year, put on by Colorado Hill Climb Association, will take place Oct. 1-2 on Forest Road 228.
The location is just before Garfield on what is sometimes called Taylor Gulch or Taylor Mountain Road, which services an active mine about 2½ miles from U.S. 50, a press release stated.
The first day, Oct. 1, is practice/qualifying, and cars will be running roughly from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The second day is race day, and each team/car will do two competition runs, starting at 9 a.m.
Spectators are welcome. A handful of camping spots are available on the course, and visitors can watch from the start or after a short hike from the Monarch Tours snowmobile shop/Lost Wonder hut trailhead.
The road will only be open sporadically during both days, so it may be challenging to move up and down the course with a vehicle.
Tickets for spectating are $15 for the weekend and can be purchased in the pits; kids younger than 12 will be admitted free.
For more information visit Colorado Sports Recycler at 1070 E. U.S. 50.