Having cut down on mistakes considerably, the Salida High School baseball team dominated both of their games against the Florence Huskies Saturday, winning 13-1 and 21-4.
Both games had quality pitching from the Spartans, coach Ken Skipper said. In the first game, sophomore Brody Hudson started pitching with sophomore Anthony Taverna on relief.
The Huskies scored their only run of the first game in first inning. and were struck out 10 times during the game.
In the bottom of the first inning, senior Nate Yeakley, junior Ashton Walker, Taverna and junior Ben Clayton scored runs. Yeakley scored another in the second inning.
“Nate continued to tear it up hitting,” Skipper said.
In the first game Yeakley had one base hit and was walked twice. In the second game he went 4 for 5.
Hudson scored a run in the third inning and Yeakley and Taverna both scored in the fourth.
Taverna also had a really good day, Skipper said. In the first game, Taverna hit 3 for 4 and in the second, 1 for 3 with two bases on balls.
In the 5th and final inning, Walker, Yeakley, senior Brandon Pursell, junior Chris Graf and Junior Caiven Lake scored runs.
Taverna started pitching during the second game with junior Ashton Walker on relief, dishing six strikeouts to the Huskies. Florence again made a run in the first inning, before Salida took them by storm.
Runs were scored by Yeakley, Taverna and Clayton in the first inning, Yeakley and Taverna in the second and Walker, Yeakley, Taverna, Hudson, sophomore Matthew Edgington and Lake in the third. Pursell, sophomore Stuart Young and Graf scored twice in the third.
Florence Mm. Salads finished them off in the fourth with runs by Yeakley, Pursell, Graf and Young.
The team has improved significantly with their defense both infield and outfield, Skipper said. “The guys are optimistic. It gives them a shot of confidence.” The Spartans will continue to work throughout the season and get better, he said, to hopefully get on a roll.
Salida will play Woodland Park at 1 p.m. Saturday. Friday night is Salida’s prom night.
“That in itself is difficult,” Skipper said, and added he hopes the team makes good choices the night before.
The Woodland Park Panthers are 1-6 and Salida 5-7.