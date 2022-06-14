The Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association and Miracle Rink of the Rockies are merging to form an Ice Rink for Chaffee County campaign.
The organization also has a new founding sponsor, High Country Bank. Marty Pack, trustee for Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, said, “Their generous support opens new opportunities for ice rink development.”
With the merger, the new organization now has more than 1,000 members, many of whom volunteered time and resources to help Chaffee County build its first ice hockey rink.
The Miracle Rink of the Rockies group provides valuable resources to the Chaffee County organization, such as already owning a Zamboni, a machine used to resurface hockey ice. The organization also owns a piece of the boards used by the famous 1980 men’s ice hockey Olympic team.
Pack said recent professional evaluations have been completed to better understand what it would take to build an ice rink. He said ideally the facility would own two to three sheets of ice. It would enable them to make sure the facility is always in good condition and would allow them to accommodate other ice sports besides hockey, such as figure skating.
To learn more about the organization or contribute to its cause, visit www.IceRinkForChaffeeCounty.org.