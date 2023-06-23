Salidan to compete in Great Race

Jerome Reinan,right, and his cousin Chris Brungardt stand in front of their car, a 1918 American LaFrance.

 Courtesy photo

The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, an annual event featuring cars made before 1974, attracts car enthusiasts from all over the country, including Salidan Jerome Reinan, who will be competing in his 10th Great Race this year. 

Reinan’s car, a 1918 American LaFrance, is featured on the promotional poster for this year’s event.