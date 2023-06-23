Salidan to compete in Great Race

The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, an annual event featuring cars made before 1974, attracts car enthusiasts from all over the country, including Salidan Jerome Reinan, who will be competing in his 10th Great Race this year.
Reinan’s car, a 1918 American LaFrance, is featured on the promotional poster for this year’s event.
This year’s race begins Saturday in St. Augustine, Florida, and ends July 2 in Colorado Springs, the first time in the race’s history that the end location is in Colorado.
In addition to the finish line of the race being in Colorado Springs, the second to last day of the race has its lunch stop at 11 a.m. in Lamar and its overnight stop at 4 p.m. in Pueblo.
The Great Race began in 1983 with the inaugural race going from Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana. The start and end location change every year, and “the intricate routes were designed to suit antique cars and their capabilities, in terms of speed and durability,” according to the Great Race website.
The Great Race is set up in a way that rewards following directions rather than pure speed to allow cars from all ages to compete on an even playing ground. A set of written directions is given to each racer every morning, and there are time penalties for how far away from the measured perfect time that the race organizers have set out for the race.
Reinan said he was first told about the race by a classmate when he was a student at the University of Colorado Denver, and that began his fascination with the event, which he competed in for the first time in 2012.
“I’d been a car collector my whole life; literally since I was 16 I’ve been collecting cars,” Reinan said about his car-collecting passion that helped him get involved in the race. He said his car is one of the most unique in the race, something he takes pride in.
“My car is kind of the oddball car because it’s the second oldest car in the race,” Reinan said. “People love to see this car because it’s so weird.” He added that it is the only chain-drive car in the race that has wooden wheels. He also said it has a handbrake, no power steering, no windshield and no doors.
“I see it as a part of a mobile museum that people aren’t going to see elsewhere,” Reinan said about his decision to drive the car rather than keep it hidden from the elements. “It's always been my philosophy to drive my cars. The thing was made to be driven – I drive it.”
With the race ending so close to his home in Salida, Reinan stressed how great an experience it is to be able to compete in his passion so close to home. He said he drives the car he is racing around town often and loves to show it off and allow people to look at it and ask him questions.
“It’s fantastic, it’s really neat,” Reinan said about wanting people to come to the finish line. “I’d encourage people, whether they’re car people or not, to come out because it’s really quite a spectacle.”