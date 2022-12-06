The Salida High School wrestling team took fourth place in the Buena Vista Demon Duals Tournament Saturday at Buena Vista High School
Buena Vista took first, and Florence and Estes Park tied for second in the eight-team tournament.
“Right off the bat we had some great matches,” Salida head coach Steve Myers said.
The Spartans faced off against five different teams, starting with the West Grand Mustangs and Estes Park Bobcats, both of which the team did well against, Myers said, winning 42-30 and 39-36, respectively.
The Spartans next wrestled Basalt, whom they had faced the day before at their home tournament, and the opponents and results were very similar, with Basalt defeating Salida 42-36.
The Buena Vista Demons defeated Salida in the next match, 61-18, and Florence overtook them in the last, 48-21.
“We had some tough matches,” Myers said. “Some of our guys really stepped up.” He mentioned the impressive performances of sophomore Hudson Fisher, 113 pounds; sophomore Jake Hull, 138 pounds; freshman Sam Johnson, 126 pounds; and freshman Calhoun Hill, 120 pounds.
Johnson lost only one of his matches, against two-time state champion Caleb Camp of Buena Vista, resulting in a 10-3 decision. “Sam hung in there, he didn’t get pinned,” Myers said.
The Spartans will host the Rob Mickel Tournament Saturday at Salida High School.