Tasso Koch of Black Hawk won the Rally AWD division and took first place overall Aug. 27-28 in the Monarch Hill Climb race, part of the Colorado Hill Climb Association racing circuit, local racer Fraser Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw, who owns Colorado Sports Recycler on U.S. 50, raced his 1988 BMW 325iX in the Rally AWD division.
“It’s a great race, but a lot of people just don’t know about it,” Crenshaw said. “There will be another race Oct. 1-2.”
Racers come from all over the state, and even from as far away as Tempe, Arizona, but Crenshaw was the only local racer competing.
Final results of the race were not published by press time.
The Colorado Hill Climb Association puts on races in Grand Junction, Cañon City and Rangely.
Crenshaw said there are usually one or two events at Monarch every year.
The association was founded in 1971, an offshoot of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, with its first race at Los Alamos, New Mexico. The association has been promoting hill climb racing throughout Colorado and surrounding states.