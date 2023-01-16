It was a nail-biting last minute of play as the Lady Spartan basketball team gave Manitou Springs a run for their money on the road Friday, but Salida came up short, losing 42-41.
The Lady Mustangs have recently moved up to 4A classification, while Salida is still 3A, although head coach Keith Wyatt said he expected their teams to be well-matched.
In the first 20 seconds of the game, senior Sarah Chick scored, but the Mustangs hit several 2-pointers in the next couple minutes to push ahead.
Freshman Braeden Johnson made a personal foul shot at 4:50 and at 3:45 fired one in from downtown, the teams now evenly matched at 7-7.
Salida scored a few more times but Manitou didn’t fall far behind, and the first quarter finishing 12-10 with Salida holding the lead.
At the start of the second quarter, Manitou scored one from beyond the arc, taking the lead again and within the next minute and a half had scored another three- and two-pointer, leading by six.
The half ended 25-22 with Salida trailing only slightly.
The Lady Spartans this season haven’t yet won a game when behind going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Chick made two free throws early on, and a two-pointer.
The teams battled hard for the lead in the next few minutes. Johnson made a three and Chick hit another foul shot, hot on Manitou’s heels going into the fourth quarter 31-30.
Both teams came out hungry in the last quarter.
The Lady Mustangs pulled ahead by a few, but Johnson made a much needed three-pointer, keeping the Spartans in the game at 34-33, Mustangs still leading.
The following minutes were breath-taking as Salida struggled to maintain a grip on a potential victory, surviving off of free-throws made by Johnson.
With one minute to go, Salida was behind by six points. Chick made two foul shots at 44 seconds, giving the Spartans a flicker of hope.
In the last three seconds, Johnson made a Hail Mary three-pointer from the top of the key.
With 1.3 seconds left, the Spartans now had a slim but fighting chance against the Mustangs, if they could only make them foul.
Such did not happen, and the Mustangs let out a collective sigh of relief as their standing of fourth in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League remained unchanged.
MaxPreps.com has Manitou Springs ranked 21st in Colorado 4A girls basketball.
The team played hard and executed the game well, Wyatt said. The Spartans gave up a couple easy shots and rebounds for Manitou, which he said they need to work on, as well as boxing out, but he overall felt really good about the game.
“We haven’t really had a game like that this year,” he said. “It was good for us to experience that.”
Players of note, Wyatt said, were junior Adyson Hadley, Chick and Johnson.
Johnson was the top scorer of the game with 22 points, and Chick had a triple double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 blocks.
The 11 blocks ties a school record for blocks in a single game set in the 1999-2000 season, Wyatt said, and doesn’t know if or how many times a triple double has been achieved in SHS history, estimating very few.
Salida is 4-5 overall, and 2-2 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks league, sitting in eighth place out of 15 teams.
MaxPreps.com have them listed as 21st in Colorado 3A girls basketball.
The Lady Spartans have a few days of breather room before their next road game against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions at 5:30 Wednesday.