In their second game of the season the Salida High School girls’ soccer team was mauled in the Lady Lions’ den, losing 5-0 to Colorado Springs Christian School Tuesday in Colorado Springs .
“I was proud of how they played; they did everything right,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said, and for the first half the team held the Lions scoreless. “The whole first half was great,” she said.
After making an adjustment at halftime, the team got a little confused, she said, and had a rough five minutes coming out. After changing back to their previous arrangement, they did better.
Two CSCS goals were off the Lady Spartans’ goal kicks, she said. One was off a breakdown of a corner, the other a lucky shot that was a combination of passes and a girl outside the goal roofing it from a particular angle. CSCS scored another goal with four minutes to go.
Slaymaker said junior goalkeeper Makiah Parris did well on goal saves.
Slaymaker said she was proud of the way the team came together. In their first game against Lake County the team didn’t see a lot because the match was over so fast, she said.
The takeaway from this game, she said, was the team having the belief that they can compete with top teams. CSCS’ record last season was 14-2-1, and this season they are ranked first in the 2A Tri-Peaks League.
After spring break next week, the Lady Spartans will face off against the 1-1 Crested Butte Lady Titans, ranked first in their league, at 4:30 p.m. March 28 at Salida High School.