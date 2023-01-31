Twenty-nine runners competed Saturday in the Trail Spiral 4-Miler race, which was won by Jeason Murphy with a time of 26 minutes, 46 seconds.
Second place went to Travis Massey at 28:08, and third was Mateo Wheeler at 28:48.
Kristy Falcon was the first female finisher and seventh overall at 33:51, followed by Caroline Glazer at 35:06 and Caitlyn Vestal at 36:40.
The course went behind Tenderfoot Mountain with a 600-foot ascent before coming back down CR 173 onto the upper half of Frontside Trail and then onto Burn Pile Trail.
Cash prizes and plaques were awarded to first- through third-place winners overall and the top female.
This was the first year for the race, sponsored by 7,000 Feet Running Company, and it is planned to be the first in a series, with the next on Feb. 11. Organizer Andrew Walker said he hopes to make the event annual.
The idea, he said, was conceived because there weren’t a lot of races in January or February. “The whole idea would be something we can depend on in the winter,” Walker said.