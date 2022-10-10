With 20 minutes until their kick off against the Ridgway Demons Saturday, the Salida soccer team was thrown for a loop when their goalkeeper, sophomore Clayton Dzuira, pulled out due to a injured ankle. His role filled by freshman Daniel Dewalt. Despite this change, the Spartans still won the match 1-0.

A week and a half ago, Dzuira had,  or so he thought, twisted his ankle outside of soccer. He had taken a few days off to heal, and when he felt better, stepped back on the field, his ankle tender but playable.