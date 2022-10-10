With 20 minutes until their kick off against the Ridgway Demons Saturday, the Salida soccer team was thrown for a loop when their goalkeeper, sophomore Clayton Dzuira, pulled out due to a injured ankle. His role filled by freshman Daniel Dewalt. Despite this change, the Spartans still won the match 1-0.
A week and a half ago, Dzuira had, or so he thought, twisted his ankle outside of soccer. He had taken a few days off to heal, and when he felt better, stepped back on the field, his ankle tender but playable.
“It shows how mentally tough he is,” coach Aaron Dobson said.
Saturday morning he alerted Dobson that he was still feeling pain in his ankle. During the team’s warm up, Dzuira additionally took a knock to the head and it was decided he’d best sit the match out. It was only after the match that Dzura’s ankle was examined and broken bones found.
With Dewalt stepping in as goalie, sophomore Benjamin Devenport was put in Dewalt’s place as an attacker.
The Demons were a physically stronger team, with eight seniors, and the Spartans went into the game hot and exhausted from their two other games within the last five days.
They muscled through and held the Demons off for the first 20 minutes, after which some adjustments were made.
The teams went into half at 0-0.
Most of the second half was back and forth. With 18 minutes left, junior Sean Tseng chipped a ball in to a run by junior Abel Greger, who scored with his left foot.
The Spartans clung onto their lead after the upper hand was gained.
One of the Demons’ strikers rose up and headed it to the corner of the goal, but it glanced off the post and was redirected.
“It was a game I knew we could win,” Dobson said. “Going in I wanted to see what we could do.” This was a week that could define the final two weeks of play, he added, and is proud of the boys for persevering.
Dobson said Dewalt was the man of the match for stepping into a mentally difficult position.
“Goalkeeper is a position you prepare for over time,” Dobson said, commending Dewalt for his organized defense short notice.
He also noted the performance of Devenport, for stepping in to start with only 12 minutes warning.
Salida is now 5-5 overall this season, and 1-0 in league.
The Spartan’s next game will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at home in Ben Oswald Park against the James Irwin Charter Jaguars, 9-3 and 1-1.