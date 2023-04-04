Lady Spartan tennis redeems itself Monday

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy with periods of rain this morning. Clouds will linger this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.