Lady Spartan tennis redeems itself Monday

Salida High School senior Daisha Thompson powers through a return shot Monday against her Vanguard opponent. Thompson, the No. 1 singles player, won her match against Ainsley Skur 6-2, 6-2.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

The Salida High School girls’ tennis team found redemption Monday, beating the Vanguard School 5-2, after losing to the Lady Coursers last year in a very close 3-4 match, with two tie-breakers.

The team is now 1-1 this year and 1-0 in league play.