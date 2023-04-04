Lady Spartan tennis redeems itself Monday

The Salida High School girls’ tennis team found redemption Monday, beating the Vanguard School 5-2, after losing to the Lady Coursers last year in a very close 3-4 match, with two tie-breakers.
The team is now 1-1 this year and 1-0 in league play.
“It was nice to come back and get a little revenge today,” coach Josh Bechtel said.
Senior Daisha Thompson, the No. 1 singles player for the Lady Spartans, opened strong against Vanguard opponent Ainsley Skur, winning 6-2, 6-2.
“Daisha played great today,” Bechtel said. “Last year she kind of lost confidence in her forehand, but she worked really hard on it this offseason. Now, she has so many strengths, she is unbelievable good.”
At No. 2 singles, senior Megan Rhude beat Hailey Blachard 6-2, 6-0.
“Megan probably played some of the best tennis of her career today,” Bechtel said. “Two years ago she was so strong, but was sidelined last year with an ACL injury. She’s come back great this year and has really been working on placing her shots.”
Sophomore Caroline Wooddell, No. 3 singles player, lost 4-6, 2-6 to Vanguard’s Grace Messner.
“Caroline played well; it was just a style of tennis, with a lot of defense and soft shots, that gave her trouble,” Bechtel said. “It frustrated her into moving forward, but it was a great learning experience, and we have a strategy to work on in practice.”
Seniors Skyler Margos and Lane Baker, the No. 1 doubles team, won 6-4, 7-5 against Lady Coursers Ciera Hale and Jillian Harrison.
“This was a very gutsy win for the girls,” Bechtel said. “Both sets were close. In the second set they were actually down 5-4 and came back to get the win. They are communicating very well and will be a solid doubles team moving forward.”
The No. 2 doubles team, senior Krystina Delao and junior Kate Young, beat Emily Buckwalter and Yining Zhary 6-1, 6-4.
“They just started playing tennis in February and have done really well with a steep learning curve,” Bechtel said. “Their second set was close, and they really fought for the win with a great team effort.”
Freshmen Madelyn Johnson and Kaija Saari, the No. 3 doubles team, lost 2-6, 1-6 against Sydney Buesser and Jaliyah Cantillo.
“It was much closer than the score would indicate,” Bechtel said. “They’re still working on their game. They get a little too aggressive, want to rush to the ball instead of having the patience to let the ball come to them. They’re both basketball players and have lots of hustle, but tennis can be different.”
At No. 4 doubles, senior Sarah Chick and sophomore Ruby Mossman scored the win against Brea Cramer and Fernanda Lopez, 6-3, 6-3.
“This was just a great match,” Bechtel said. “We changed their strategy partway through, moving Sarah up to the net where we could really use her height. I think we’ll see good things from these two in the future.”
The Lady Spartans will head to Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs at 4 p.m. Thursday for their next league match.
“Fountain Valley is 1-0 so far this year, with a lot of returning players, so I think they will be a good test for us,” Bechtel said.