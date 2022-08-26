The Buena Vista Demons beat the Salida Spartans 26-16 Thursday in Salida at both teams’ season opener.
The Spartans took the kickoff but turned the ball over on an interception to the Demons, who marched down the field and scored their first touchdown at 10:02. The point after was good, and Buena Vista took the lead 7-0.
The Spartans regained the ball and started downfield but ended at fourth and 5. They punted, but the ball was snapped over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety, making the score 9-0 at 8:34 in the first.
In the beginning of the second quarter, the Demons marched down the field and threw the ball into the end zone at 11:54, then kicked the extra point, making the score 16-0.
Salida then scored a touchdown and went for a 2-point conversion, narrowing BV’s lead to 16-8 at 10:44 in the second quarter.
The Demons got the ball at about the 50-yard line after the Spartans attempted an on-side kick.
Buena Vista began a drive, but the Spartan defense stepped up, knocking a big pass down in the end zone and forcing the Demons to kick a field goal.
At 4:47 in the second quarter the score was 19-8.
Regaining the ball, the Spartans started down the field but were intercepted just before halftime.
After halftime, the Spartans kicked off, and their defense held the Demons, forcing them to punt. The Spartans took over, scoring a touchdown and 2-point conversion at 7:30 in the third quarter, setting the score at 19-16.
The Spartans forced the Demons to punt after the defense sacked the quarterback for 10 yards and set up a fourth and 20.
The Spartans then took over on offense but ended up punting, which the Demons partially blocked and ran back for a touchdown, making the score 26-16 at the end of the third quarter.
During the fourth quarter the teams fought back and forth, but neither scored, with the final score remaining at 26-16.
“If you compared it to last year, we’re two different teams,” Spartan coach Matt Luttrell said afterward, noting that the Spartans could have been an inch away from winning. The Spartans will continue to work on little things, such as building a punt and knowing where to go, he said. “It’s a game of inches. They (Buena Vista) had the inch tonight.”
Buena Vista was ranked fourth in Class 1A preseason rankings, while Salida received a few votes for Class 2A.
“We’re coming for you, Demons,” freshman Jason Wallis said after the game.
The Spartans next will play the Woodland Park Panthers Sept. 2 in Woodland Park.