Clash of Titans ends with a Salida win 54-36

Salida High School senior Chase Diesslin glides past a Centauri defender Thursday at home. The Spartans went into the game ranked at No. 3 in the Colorado 3A division.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

It was a clash of the 3A Titans Thursday, as No. 3-ranked Salida hosted the No. 1-ranked Centauri Falcons, with the mighty Spartans bringing home the victory, 54-36.

It was also a bit of redemption for Salida, as the Falcons knocked them out of the playoffs last year before finishing second in state.