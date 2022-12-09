Clash of Titans ends with a Salida win 54-36

It was a clash of the 3A Titans Thursday, as No. 3-ranked Salida hosted the No. 1-ranked Centauri Falcons, with the mighty Spartans bringing home the victory, 54-36.
It was also a bit of redemption for Salida, as the Falcons knocked them out of the playoffs last year before finishing second in state.
“Centauri played super hard, did a good job boxing out and getting into good position, taking the shots when we let them,” coach Adam Christensen said. “We just played better tonight.”
Salida started with strong defense, taking the lead in the first quarter 15-8. They used their height to slow the Centauri defense down, then turned out and used it to put numbers on the scoreboard.
The second quarter was about like the first, with the Spartans up 24-13 as the teams headed to the locker room for halftime.
The Falcons came out on fire at the beginning of the third quarter, however, outscoring Salida 13-6 in the first 5½ minutes to take the lead 29-26, but the Spartans managed to retake the lead by the end of the quarter, 31-29.
“I think we started feeling last night’s late game and travel,” Christensen said, referring to Salida’s game on the road Wednesday against Ellicott. “The score was close and we let them make some 3-pointers we shouldn’t have. But I was proud of the guys for not giving up, for fighting back.”
The beginning of the fourth quarter started with some rough play, as both teams fought to control the ball for the lead.
The Spartans went back to playing like they did in the first half, and with a couple of fast breaks were back up 41-33 with about 2½ minutes left in the game.
The Spartans put a pair of exclamation points on the game when senior Tristan Jackson dunked the ball with less than a minute left, followed seconds later by senior Nate Yeakley, who got a plus-one by getting fouled on the shot and sinking his foul shot.
Christensen said that was Yeakley’s first varsity dunk in a game.
Jackson put up 18 points, Yeakley had 17, junior Daniel Edgington had 12 and senior Chase Diesslin had 7.
“All five started played really well,” Christensen said. “Daniel came off the bench and did some good things as well.”
Christensen said the defense played well, holding Centauri’s top scorer, junior Chaz Holman, to just 5 points. Holman has been averaging 18 points per game this season.
Salida is 4-0 overall this season and 1-0 in league play. Centauri is now 3-1.
The Spartans now have the week off before facing Pagosa Springs at home Dec. 15.
“We saw them a lot this summer,” Christensen said. “They are a tough team, they have a couple of guys who play really well. This will be another tough game.”