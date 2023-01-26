Pirates plunder Lady Spartan cagers

St. Mary’s High School Lady Pirates plundered Salida High School Lady Spartans Tuesday at home, 52-29.
Senior Sarah Chick got the tip off and junior Makiah Parris made the first basket 20 seconds in.
The Spartans held off the Pirates for the next minute before the opposition made a 3-pointer.
Freshman Braeden Johnson made another point for the Spartans at 6:08 but it would be several minutes before the team scored again, while the Lady Pirates continued their advance.
Freshman Madelyn Johnson scored during the last 30 seconds of the first quarter and the team went into the second quarter 6-20.
St. Mary’s did not loosen their hold in the second quarter, although Braeden made a 3-pointer at 2:50 and Chick scored in the last minute. The half ended 35-13.
“It was one of the worst halves we’ve played this season,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “We flushed that one.”
In the second half, he said the team competed more, with better spacing and offense.
Salida came out of half-time with renewed energy. Chick made a free throw a couple minutes in and at 5:50, freshman Kaija Saari made a layup, putting the teams 16-40.
The Spartans kept the Pirates’ scoring minimal in the following minutes, and Braeden made another shot behind the arc. In the last 15 seconds of the quarter, Parris scored, putting the teams 21-45.
The final quarter saw action from Saari, at 7:43, with Parris and Braeden in the final minutes. St. Mary’s scored in the last five seconds, winning 52-29.
“Our team definitely wasn’t doing up to our standards,” junior Adyson Hadley said after the game. “We pulled through in the last quarter though.”
Wyatt said Braeden did well in the second half, and Madelyn gave good minutes. Hadley was more aggressive and driving more, he said. “We’ve got to be more focused.” The team also needs a better game plan going in, and rest, because several of the players had shin splints, he said.
Braeden made 12 points for the team, Parris made 6, Chick 5 and Saari four.
This loss puts the Lady Spartans at 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Tri-Peaks League.
The Lady Spartans face off against the 7-4 Woodland Park Panthers on the road 6 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers are ranked 20th in the 3A division.