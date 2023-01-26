Pirates plunder Lady Spartan cagers

Junior Adyson Hadley navigates the ball across the court as St Mary’s Lady Pirates act on defense. The Lady Pirates won the Lady Spartans’ home game 52-29.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

St. Mary’s High School Lady Pirates plundered Salida High School Lady Spartans Tuesday at home, 52-29.

Senior Sarah Chick got the tip off and junior Makiah Parris made the first basket 20 seconds in.