Lightning and rain tested the mental game of high school girl golfers in their regional tournament Wednesday at Hollydot Golf Course, and the Lady Spartans passed that test in flying colors to place second, carding 259.
Salida High School sophomore Kyndra Johnson won the tournament with a score of 74. “Kyndra was striking the ball really well,” coach Tami Smith said. The last couple of weeks, Johnson has struggled a bit on the iron, but everything came together for her Wednesday, Smith said.
Sophomore Kaelin Martellaro took seventh with a score of 91. Martellaro made two birdies and two pars. Sophomore Emma Trollip landed 13th with a 94 and junior Elise Tanner 18th with a 99.
“I feel all around it was a good day,” Smith said. After the first rain delay about 12 holes in, the girls went back to their holes like nothing stopped, she said, noting their mental toughness.
Johnson, Tanner, Martellaro and Trollip will compete at the state championships Tuesday and Wednesday in Aspen.