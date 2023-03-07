Peak to Peak teaches pickleball to Chaffee County Mentors, mentees

River Francis, 12, serves the ball during a pickleball clinic and playtime, hosted by Peak to Peak Pickleball Club in collaboration with Chaffee County Mentors. Francis said he likes serving best, even though he is more of a baseball fan.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Sixteen mentors and mentees met Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds to learn pickleball from volunteers of the Peak to Peak Pickleball club.

The idea was conceived by Kenny Wilcox, Chaffee County Mentors program coordinator. 