Peak to Peak teaches pickleball to Chaffee County Mentors, mentees

Sixteen mentors and mentees met Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds to learn pickleball from volunteers of the Peak to Peak Pickleball club.
The idea was conceived by Kenny Wilcox, Chaffee County Mentors program coordinator.
“Once we picked a date it was easy to do,” organizer Clint Lawrence, club president, said. He said he likes pickleball because it’s a sport he can play competitively even at an old. “It’s something for all ages.”
Lawrence said he enjoyed seeing the kids get involved, and more so the improvement over only an hour or so. “It’s a fun time, the kids are having fun.”
The club will continue to host such events as often as the mentors want to do so. “I would say at least once a year,” Lawrence said. “This is the kind of thing we want to do. We want to get kids in this community involved in this.”