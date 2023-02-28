Registration is open for the 25th Monarch Crest Crank, scheduled for Sept. 17.
Fewer than 100 spots are available for the annual mountain bike ride that benefits The Alliance, a press release stated.
Registration for the ride costs $95 and includes riding the Monarch Crest Trail, shuttle from Salida to the trailhead and back to town, on-course support (mechanical, medical and aid station) and a post-ride party at Riverside Park, including food, libations, music and more.
Crest Crank participants who raise $250 or more will be eligible to win a prize.
The Alliance is a local nonprofit organization providing crisis intervention, support and emergency shelter for women, men and children suffering from domestic violence and sexual assault.