The Salida boys’ baseball team hosted a home tournament this weekend, losing to Pagosa Springs and Coal Ridge Friday beating Calahan Saturday.
These were non-league games, and the Spartans ended the weekened 3-4.
Pagosa Springs
After an 11-point comeback, the Spartans just missed the mark against the Pagosa Springs Pirates losing 15-13.
After the Pirates took the lead with five runs, Senior Nate Yeakley scored in the first inning. Pagosa made another couple runs in the second, and held Salida to one. Yeakley and sophomore Anthony Taverna scored in the third inning.
Midway through the fourth inning, Pagosa led 14-3, after which Salida made a few runs by junior Chris Graf, junior Brady Houghton and Yeakley. For the next three innings, Salida held Pagosa to one run.
The last three innings were crucial, junior Ben Clayton said, and the team hit the ball well and did better on defense. “If we’d cleaned it up it could’ve gone different,” he said.
In the sixth inning, Yeakley and Junior Caiven Lake scored runs, and in the seventh inning, the Spartans took off, tallying five runs between Yeakley, Taverna, Clayton, Graff and Houghton.
The team had some early mistakes, but they battled back into it, coach Ken Skipper said.
“We had a chance in the seventh inning to win it and came up short,” he said. “I’m proud of them for staying in it. A lot of teams would have cashed it in early on when things weren’t going their way.”
The team needs to work on fielding cleanly and get clutch base hits. The last two games left 17 base runners on second or third base, he said. “We need to drive them in to score.”
Coal Ridge
Later on Friday, the Spartans were crushed by the Coal Ridge Titans 23-6. The Titans had just come out of a win against the Calhan Bulldogs 26-2.
The first two innings the Spartans played competitively, Skipper said, before it got away from them. In the first inning Salida scored three runs by Yeakley, Taverna and Clayton. Neither team scored in the second inning.
The top of the third inning was long, with Coal Ridge scoring three in with one hit, and later on a grand slam, with a few more totaling fourteen runs.
Salida made up three with the same players as the first inning, Clayton’s hitting a homerun. Salida did not score for the rest of the game.
“It comes down to errors and mistakes,” Clayton said after the match, also saying the team’s energy wasn’t where it needed to be.
“We definitely need to work on our hitting and situational stuff,” junior Brady Houghton said. For the most part the team could get their sticks going at least a couple times in an inning, he said, but they need to work on placement with the ball and hitting the ball.
“They’re a good team and well coached,” Skipper said of the Titans. “You’re gonna have days like that where things don’t go your way,” he said, noting the Spartans need to bounce back for their game the following day.
Calhan
Saturday’s game against the Calhan went much better for the Spartan, blanking the Bulldogs 15-0.
Yeakley hit Lake in for the first run, which got the Spartans on a 14-run streak in the first inning, with Clayton’s home run a highpoint. Neither team scored in the second inning.
At the end of the third inning, junior Ashton Walker scored a run which spelled victory for the Spartans. Walker said his favorite part of the game was the good pitching and hitting. “We’re going have a lot of energy going forwards.”
“I was expecting our guys to break out with the bats at some point,” coach Ken Skipper said. “I was waiting for that from the start.” Some of the guys who had started slow in earlier games began hitting in this one, he said.
Skipper said the highlights of the game were the offense in the first inning and Walker’s hitting.
The Spartans cleaned up their defense in this game Yeakley said, and had more fun.
“We battled hard and played hard,” Lake said. “We’re definitely going to build off it and continue to roll.”
The Spartans will face Rye (4-2) in an non-league game at home 3 p.m. Tuesday, with the junior varsity game to follow.