Salida Racing, the Salida high school mountain biking team, finished second in Division 1 at the Haymaker Classic Oct. 9-10 in Eagle, part of the 2021 regional championships. Durango took first.
Buena Vista finished second in Division 2 behind Montrose.
Racers had to deal with wet conditions during the race, and the junior varsity boys’ race was forced to finish early due to an incoming storm. At 9:15 a.m., in the middle of the race, all racers were told to return to the finish area by the fastest route possible. All racers had completed one lap and were scored by that time.
Junior Jackson Karls took 10th place for the Salida boys’ varsity, and senior Ethan NeJame-Zeiset finished 14th.
Senior Gwen Ramsey took sixth place for the Salida varsity girls’ team.
The girls’ junior varsity team finished strong, with sophomore Hayden Bevington taking first place, while junior Lily Leddington finished fourth and senior Seda Condell finished fifth.
Rounding out the field for the girls’ JV team were senior Amelia Cappozza in seventh, senior Araya Rodrigues in eighth, junior Alexis Smith in 14th, junior Rowynn Slivka in 15th and junior Tatum Fisher in 21st.
Junior Eoin Blackburn finished seventh for the boys’ junior varsity team, junior Amory Kindle finished 26th, junior Ian Vallier finished 33rd, senior Charlie Schieren finished 55th and junior Ellis Haas finished in 70th place.
Harper Hartman was the only Salida racer for the sophomore girls’ race, finishing 11th.
For the boys’ sophomore race, Eli Smith finished 15th and Max Hunt finished 47th.
The Salida girls’ freshman race had two racers, Izzy Hughes, who finished seventh, and Mikayla Smith, who finished 13th.
The Salida boys’ freshman team placed Amato Halenda at ninth, Levi Hamilton at 12th, Sawyer Pack at 13th, Nathan Fredette at 21st, Samuel Visitacion at 26th, Grady Harris at 28th and Jayden Hust at 51st.
For Buena Vista, senior Mitchek Colley finished seventh in the varsity girls’ race while senior Ace England finished 19th in the boys’ varsity race.
The girls’ junior varsity team finished sophomore Lindsey Trenkle at sixth place, senior Elena Dunn at 13th, junior Avery Bott at 15th and junior Elliana Cervenka at 29th.
In the boys’ junior varsity race, junior Zach Dylan finished 36th, junior Owen England finished 27th, junior Jackson Williams finished 58th, senior Calvin Tatterahall finished 74th, junior Joe Meakim finished 85th and junior Ben Gaston finished 92nd.
Buena Vista sophomore girls’ team finished Gweneth Peuss at 19th and Trinit Bowen right on her tail at 20th.
The boys’ sophomore team for Buena Vista showed Jacob Young finishing in fifth, Josh Salazar in ninth, Roan Volpe in 26th, Michael Carriere in 28th and Reau Heinitz in 60th.
The Buena Vista girls’ freshman team only had one finishing, Aleeya Jacoves at 15th.
The boys’ freshman team for Buena Vista finished Aiden Bashrum at 20th, Bryson Flavin at 43rd, Cruz Smith at 44nd, Camden Smith at 53rd and Seth Carley at 64th.