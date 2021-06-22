The Salida High School track and field team wrapped its regular season Saturday by hosting the Tri-Peaks League championship.
The thinclads, who had a small team this season, struggled in the team scoring, with the boys’ team finishing 11th of 13, while the girls finished 13th of 13.
“Overall, it was a good meet, a good wrap-up to the season,” coach Randy Kapushion said. “It’s been tough. Our numbers were down this season, and we’ve been fighting attrition this summer, with jobs, vacations and other things. We had about 18 kids this season always showing up, always competing, and my hat’s off to them.”
The highlight of the meet for the Spartans was the boys’ 4x800 meter relay team of juniors Kuper Banghart, Hollister Beddingfield, Elijah Wilcox and sophomore Izayah Baxter taking first place and winning the all-league honor.
The team had already qualified for the Colorado High School Activities Association state meet, July 24-26, and are currently ranked seventh in the state.
Wilcox also qualifed for state in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races.
Kapushion said they were very excited about Wilcox competing at state.
“This is a long time anyone has qualified for state in three races, outside of Taylor Stack,” Kapushion said.
Stack, a 2016 Salida High School alumnus, won two All American Honors for Western Colorado University at this year’s NCAA Division II indoor track meet.
“I’d really like to thank everyone who came out and helped at the meet Saturday,” Kapushion said. “We had a pretty big crowd, considering it was FIBArk weekend. This was a good way to end the season.”