by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
Salida High School sports will kick off this week as students return from spring break.
Today
The 2-1 Spartan varsity baseball team will play the 1-4 Gunnison Cowboys at home in Marvin Park at 3 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 5 p.m. Last year the Spartans lost to the Cowboys 19-2.
The Spartans have outhit all of their opponents thus far, coach Ken Skipper said.
Last year the Cowboys finished 8-15 and their top three hitters were seniors. They have lost their last four games this year.
At 4 p.m. the girls’ tennis team faces the Lady Tigers of Cañon City on the road. It will be their first match of the season.
“We are looking forward to starting our season against Cañon,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “Every year we have close matches versus Cañon, so I am excited to see how our young team performs.”
Last year the Lady Tigers lost to Salida 5-2 and almost half of their team were graduating seniors.
Cañon City finished 6-4 last year and is ranked first in the 4A Region 7 League.
Girls’ soccer will play away against the 3-3 Lady Titans at Crested Butte Secondary School at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Spartans started their season 1-1.
The Lady Titans are ranked second in the 2A Intermountain League. They have not faced Salida in the last few years, but last year finished seventh in the state 2A Division.
Friday
Spartan varsity baseball will host a two-day tournament at Marvin Park beginning Friday, facing the 3-3 Pagosa Springs Pirates at 11 a.m.
At 4 p.m. the baseball team plays the 1-0 Coal Ridge Titans of New Castle.
Coal Ridge has not played Salida before. Last year the Titans took fourth in the 3A Western Slope League with a 16-8 record.
A home pole vaulting meet will begin at 11 a.m. at Salida High School.
Pole vaulting is a new addition to the track and field team this year, and at least six Spartan athletes will compete.
The event, coach Josh Oberleas said, is in part a showing to the community the reason for the purchase of new mats, and the athletes are looking forward to it.
The girls’ tennis team will be in Durango for a two-day tournament.
Saturday
The track and field team will host their only home meet at Salida High School, starting at 8:30 a.m.
The baseball team continues their tournament, facing the 1-3 Bulldogs of Calhan at 4 p.m.
Calhan, a 2A school, has never played Salida before.