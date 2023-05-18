The Lady Spartan tennis team closed their year on a high note, with the No. 2 doubles team of junior Kate Young and senior Krystina Deleao and No. 4 doubles team of senior Sarah Chick and junior Rachel Anderson,  making it through the Colorado High School Athletics and Activities 3A Region 7 tournament on May 5 and 6 to play at the CHSAA state tournament this past Friday and Saturday.

“In the last three weeks it’s like a switch flipped,” Bechtel said. “ It’s really like night and day.”