by Tina Daunt
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School Spartans lost their fifth football game of the season Friday to a fired-up Bayfield High School team celebrating its homecoming weekend.
The 39-0 blowout dropped the Spartans to 0-5 on the season.
Spartan coach Matt Luttrell said the team is still in good spirits, despite the disappointing record. Bayfield was the Spartans’ first game against a 2A Intermountain Conference opponent, with three more to go.
“One thing I am super proud of is our guys show up each week to work,” Luttrell said. “Each week they get a little bit better, and it will pay off soon.”
The homecoming star for Bayfield on Friday was quarterback Isaac Ross, who tossed four first-half touchdown passes to give the Wolverines a 26-0 halftime lead.
Struggles continued for the Spartans in the second half, as the Wolverines got their ground game going. Senior Wolverine running back Cael Schaefer rushed for two second-half touchdowns, including a 50-yard run that was the final score of the game.
Luttrell said he has hope for his developing offense and is pleased with the chemistry between senior quarterback Braden Collins and sophomore wide receiver Anthony Ortiz.
“We had some glimmers of what we are capable of,” Luttrell said. “The combo between Tony Ortiz and Braden Collins was awesome to see.”
The coach said he also likes the way the ground game is coming along.
“Our running backs are starting to see the holes better and are hitting them,” Luttrell said.
The Wolverines scored on their first two possessions Friday night, with Ross flinging TD passes to Caden Wood and Nic Twedt.
Ross threw his third TD of the first quarter, a 63-yarder to James Mars, and ended the half with a 1-yard TD pass to Deegan Barnes.
The Spartans have been outscored by a combined score of 98-14 in the first half in their first five games.
Next up for the Spartans is a non-conference game Friday at Woodland Park.