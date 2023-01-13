Boys pummel Peyton Panthers

Salida High School’s boys’ basketball team grabbed the rock from the beginning and dominated the Peyton Panthers to win 64-33 Thursday at home.
“We did a good job right from the start,” coach Adam Christensen said. “We were consistently good, getting our hands up for defense, had some good deflections and steals. We took some good shots tonight.”
Salida went on a 12-point run in the first half of the first quarter, with senior Tristan Jackson establishing dominance with a dunk early on.
Jackson would lead the Spartans in overall scoring with 22 points.
By the end of the first quarter Salida was up 20-5, and Christensen was already rotating in his second-string players off the bench.
Jackson put up a second dunk, followed immediately with another dunk by senior Nate Yeakley to kick off the second quarter.
Yeakley put up 10 points in the game, and senior Chase Diesslin scored 12 points for the Spartans.
Salida led 41-14 at the half, outscoring Peyton 21-9 in the second quarter.
Christensen started sending in players off the bench to give them more experience for later in the season.
“You want to rotate them as early as you can, so the second group gets time on the court,” Christensen said. “We had them in for most of the fourth quarter, but I like to get them earlier if I can.”
Both teams slowed down a bit in the third quarter, as Salida worked on defense, holding the Panthers scoreless in the first half of the quarter.
Peyton, however, wasn’t just going to roll over and put up 7 points in the second half of the quarter.
Salida led 56-21 at the end of the third, outscoring the Panthers 15-7.
With the second- and third-string players in and a running clock due to Salida’s lead, the Panthers had their best quarter, outscoring the Spartans 12-8, but that wasn’t enough to catch up, and the game ended with Salida up 64-33.
The win puts Salida at 7-1 this season and 3-0 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League.
Peyton, who plays in the 3A Black Forest League, dropped to 5-5.
Both MaxPreps.com and the Colorado High School Activities Association rank Salida at second in Colorado 3A basketball standings.
The junior varsity beat Peyton 62-39.
The C team beat Lake County on Wednesday.
Salida travels to Manitou Springs today to face off against the 8-3 Mustangs.
“They are a quality, well-coached team,” Christensen said. “They have a good big man who will give our bigs some challenges on the inside. And they always have something sneaky drawn up for us.”