Boys pummel Peyton Panthers

Salida High School senior Tristan Jackson dunks over Peyton High School junior Ayden Breese Thursday. The Spartans beat the Panthers 64-33 at home.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

Salida High School’s boys’ basketball team grabbed the rock from the beginning and dominated the Peyton Panthers to win 64-33 Thursday at home.

“We did a good job right from the start,” coach Adam Christensen said. “We were consistently good, getting our hands up for defense, had some good deflections and steals. We took some good shots tonight.”