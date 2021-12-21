Eight Salida High School swimmers qualified for state in 12 events Friday and Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
The team finished 10th of 20 schools and outperformed all of the other 3A schools at the meet, which included 4A and 5A schools.
Coach Wendy Gorie said some events had nearly 200 swimmers in the preliminary rounds and only the top 18 competitors in each event qualified for finals.
The Lady Spartans did not make it onto the podium in any event, but numerous swimmers made the finals and achieved personal-best times. The Salida 4x50 medley relay finished seventh.
Senior Rebecca Russell, who said she felt “pretty confident going into our first big meet,” qualified for state in the 500 freestyle.
Junior Ember Hill qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Junior Emma Diesslin qualified in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
Freshman Cedar Lengerich qualified in the 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Freshman Shae Merchant qualified in the 100 backstroke.
Senior Lindsey Baroni qualified in the 100 freestyle. Senior Jaesa Carlson qualified in the 100 butterfly.
Sophomore Tayla Young qualified in the 100 breaststroke.
Following the meet, Gorie said, “Our girls went to our toughest meet of the year and really showed a lot of grit against some of the top-ranked swimmers in the United States. I’m so proud of them. They swam beyond all expectations and did their times, and state qualifying times show how well they did.”