Lady Spartans fight but fall to Lady Pirates

The Salida High School girls’ basketball team put up a fight against St. Mary’s Thursday at home, but the Lady Spartans were unable to overcome the tough Lady Pirates, losing 61-21.
St. Mary’s, who is now 4-2 overall and ranked 13th in the Colorado 3A division, has been beating other teams with scores around 80 and beat Fort Lupton 100-18 Wednesday in a non-league game. So, Salida coach Keith Wyatt said, the girls should be proud they held the Pirates to only 61 points.
“I feel good about tonight,” Wyatt said. “We are starting to play some good basketball. Our defense was very solid tonight, but we got into some foul trouble, which hurt. We are getting better, and that feels good.”
The loss puts the Lady Spartans at 1-3 so far this season and 0-1 in league play.
Salida got off to a strong start by winning the tip-off before both teams went back and forth without scoring until senior Emma Wilkins scored first, hitting a nice 3-pointer at 5:48 into the first quarter.
Wilkins led the team in scoring with 6 points off a pair of 3-pointers.
“We’ve got some good shooters, and we got some good looks tonight,” Wyatt said. “It’s just a matter of time before they start to go in.”
St. Mary’s ran a full-court press against the Lady Spartans, which they struggled with at first but after some adjustments were able to fight against. Many of the Lady Pirates’ points were from fast breaks off steals on the full-court press.
“We knew it was coming,” Wyatt said. “We had a plan, but they adjusted to it, so we had to adjust as well. The girls did great, once they settled down and figured it out.”
Wyatt said the girls talked about their performance afterwards in the locker room, and they felt good about where they were going.
“We still have work to do, but we are getting there,” he said.
The C team didn’t play Thursday, but the junior varsity won their second game in a row after beating Center on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans take to the road this weekend to face the 4-4 La Junta Lady Tigers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.