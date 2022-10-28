From Italy, DeMoor takes gold home

Buena Vista High School graduate Joseph DeMoor brought home gold from the 2022 Skyrunning World Championships Sept. 9-11 in Italy’s Ossola Valley.
Skyrunning involves running above 6,500 feet at a grade-2 climb with an incline over 30 percent, according to the International Skyrunning Federation. The championships featured three races: Vertical, Sky and SkyUltra.
Running a roughly 2.4-mile race with a climb just under 3,500 feet, DeMoor won a gold medal in the Men’s Vertical race, finishing at 37 minutes, 4 seconds, according to Denver’s 5280 magazine. He also placed sixth in Sky, earning a bronze medal in the Men’s Combined title.
“It was a great weekend,” DeMoor said. “I felt really good about it. It was really fun to be a part of that international competition and meet so many people from all over the world.”
Earlier this summer, he had a rough time at the U.S. Mountain Running Championships. “To do well at the World Skyrunning Championships felt like a bit of redemption,” he said. “It was a great part of the season.”
Running has long been a part of DeMoor’s life. His parents met through running and his older brother is also a competitive runner. While skyrunning is a more technical and adventurous side of the sport, it’s one DeMoor feels more drawn to now.
Before graduating from Buena Vista High School in 2009, DeMoor became 2008 3A state champion in cross country under coach Chris Carter, as well as Tri-Peaks League Runner of the Year. In his senior year, he was named All-Colorado and 3A All-State in cross country.
In track and field, he was on the 2008 3A state champion 4x800 relay team in his junior year. He became 2009 3A state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200 in his senior year.
“Joe was a humble and kind-hearted person with a calm demeanor,” Mark Walters, DeMoor’s high school track and field coach, said. “When he put his competitive hat on, though, he had and still has obviously the ability to turn into a beast of an athlete. He has the drive and the ability to push his light frame to a level of athletic performance that very few experience. I’ve never coached an endurance athlete quite like Joe.”
DeMoor also won the 2022 Leadville Trail Heavy Half and America’s Uphill race in Aspen, and placed seventh in the Trofeo Nasego World Cup mountain race in Italy.
For this and more, he has earned his way into the 2022 U.S. Mountain & Trail Running Team, which will compete at the inaugural World Mountain & Trail Running Championships Nov. 4-6 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. He will run with the 40k Trail Running team.
“I just love hearing stories about hometown kids doing amazing things and discovering new adventures,” Walters said. “This one really hits home because it’s the sport I personally have a passion for, and to know that I was blessed to spend some years around Joe and now he is taking things to not only the national level but the world level … incredible!”
DeMoor said he is honored to represent the United States in another international competition and is looking forward to this new challenge.
“It’s the first time that they’re combining the trail and mountain championships, so it’s pretty exciting,” he said. “It’s going to be a pretty big event.
“I’m grateful for my roots of growing up in Buena Vista and all the coaches that I had that still look out for me today and have helped me to get where I am,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here by myself; it definitely takes a village.”