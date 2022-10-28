From Italy, DeMoor takes gold home

Joseph DeMoor runs at the top of the world across the Italian Alps on his way to winning the Men’s Vertical Race at the 2022 Skyrunning World Championships in Italy’s Ossola Valley.

 

 Photo courtesy Jakub Stryk

Buena Vista High School graduate Joseph DeMoor brought home gold from the 2022 Skyrunning World Championships Sept. 9-11 in Italy’s Ossola Valley.

Skyrunning involves running above 6,500 feet at a grade-2 climb with an incline over 30 percent, according to the International Skyrunning Federation. The championships featured three races: Vertical, Sky and SkyUltra. 