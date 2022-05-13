The Rocky Mountain slalom and downriver kayak race championships will be held this weekend in Salida, hosted by the Dawson Canone/Kayak Team and Team Colorado Whitewater Racing, Alli Gober said in a press release.
Slalom races will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Salida Whitewater Park, followed by the downriver classic race at 4 p.m., running from Stone Bridge, also known as Browns Canyon Bridge, to Salida.
The downriver sprint race will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Whitewater Park.
“While the competitions are focused on school-age paddlers, all ages (including those who can’t even remember high school) are invited to compete in any or all of the competitions,” Gober said.
For more information contact Gober at 719-221-3937.