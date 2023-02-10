Ice rink dreams edge closer to reality

The Chaffee Amateur Hockey Association’s Learn to Skate programs have been popular with county kids, who currently practice on a pond. 

 

 Courtesy photo

After years of effort, ice rink dreams may be coming true for Chaffee County. Ice Rink for Chaffee County, a local nonprofit focused on establishing recreational ice space for Salida and Buena Vista, is working on a contract for a future rink in the south end of the county. 

Mark Hammer, vice president of the board for Ice Rink for Chaffee County, said, “The Town of Buena Vista shared in the cost of buying an ice rink with local Dan Hamm. The Miracle Rink, which was the practice rink for the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, has since been in storage at BV Public Works. Hammer, an avid hockey player and skater, got involved a few years ago. 