‘Doo’ Colorado Right to distribute PACT Lite kits

Free PACT Lite Outdoor bathroom kits will be distributed starting Memorial Day weekend. The goal is to make backcountry bathroom practices easier while keeping human waste from polluting waters and public lands.

 

 Courtesy photo

Colorado’s backcountry and outdoor recreation areas saw a surge of visitors and users during and after the pandemic. Now, in an effort to reduce human waste left behind by hikers, campers and other Colorado backcountry enthusiasts, “Doo” Colorado Right will distribute more than 3,500 free PACT Lite kits at visitors’ centers and trail organizations across the state starting today. 

“We could not be more excited to be distributing our products to visitors throughout the state of Colorado,” Jake Thomas, PACT cofounder, said in a press release. “The more we talk about sustainable bathroom practice, the more comfortable and prepared people will be. Poop should never be a reason that we limit access to a beautiful place, and we’re committed to making it a thing of the past.” 