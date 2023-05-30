‘Doo’ Colorado Right to distribute PACT Lite kits

Colorado’s backcountry and outdoor recreation areas saw a surge of visitors and users during and after the pandemic. Now, in an effort to reduce human waste left behind by hikers, campers and other Colorado backcountry enthusiasts, “Doo” Colorado Right will distribute more than 3,500 free PACT Lite kits at visitors’ centers and trail organizations across the state starting today.
“We could not be more excited to be distributing our products to visitors throughout the state of Colorado,” Jake Thomas, PACT cofounder, said in a press release. “The more we talk about sustainable bathroom practice, the more comfortable and prepared people will be. Poop should never be a reason that we limit access to a beautiful place, and we’re committed to making it a thing of the past.”
The Chaffee Recreation Council in Buena Vista will distribute the outdoor bathroom kits, partnering with “Doo” Colorado Right to get the kits to outdoor recreationists.
“One of the main initiatives of the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan is to ‘Keep It Clean,’ now and for future generations. As this plan is implemented, the Chaffee Recreation Council and Recreation Taskforce have had ongoing discussions about poop and what to do about it,” Kim Marquis, program director for Envision Chaffee County, said. “More than a dozen port-a-potties were deployed last season at popular trailheads and will be again this year, and WAG bags have been handed out by Chaffee Rec Rangers.”
“Doo” Colorado Right was started in partnership with PACT Outdoors, the Colorado Tourism Office and Gunnison Crested Butte. The PACT kits offer a way to combat the growing environmental and health problems of poop in the backcountry. The campaign also lines up with the Colorado Tourism Office’s Do Colorado Right campaign.
“Doo” Colorado Right aims to educate and encourage people to be stewards of Colorado’s public lands while equipping outdoor users with the right tools to recreate responsibly and reduce waste in the outdoors. Following proper bathroom etiquette when outdoors is also one of the Care for Colorado Leave No Trace principles.
“The ‘Doo’ Colorado Right campaign aligns perfectly with the Gunnison County Tourism and Prosperity Partnership’s mission and is a win for natural spaces, our visitors and our local economy,” said Andrew Sandstrom, marketing director for the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism and Prosperity Partnership. “The campaign helps us support sustainable tourism efforts, educates visitors to be stewards of our public lands and gives them the needed tools to responsibly use the bathroom in our public lands.”
Each PACT Lite kit includes a trifold case, an aluminum shovel, PACT mycelium tabs that support faster poop breakdown, PACT wipes, hand sanitizer and a storage pocket for extra supplies, like a washable trash bag. The entire kit weighs around 120 grams (as much as a roll of toilet paper), packs down small and is made with aluminum and completely recycled PET plastic.
Users should still be attentive to local regulations when using their kits. PACT Kits can be used in any area besides arid deserts, below alpine elevation where trees grow, where there are no regulations prohibiting burial and 70 paces from water, trails or campsites. Additionally, take note of where you are and whether you can bury waste or must pack it out.
“Doo” Right will start distributing the kits over Memorial Day weekend. Chaffee residents interested in getting a free kit should contact Marquis, who will be distributing the kits, at kim@envisionchaffeecounty.org for more information.
“We are still stirring this pot, so to speak, and figuring out the best solutions to keep our beautiful public lands clean,” she said. “We are so pleased to offer PACT Kits and continue the conversation about sustainable bathroom breaks in the outdoors.”