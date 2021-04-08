Hunters hoping to draw a 2021 big game license in Colorado will have until 8 p.m. April 9 to apply in the primary draw due to volume-related technological issues that kept some hunters from being able to apply before the original deadline of 8 p.m. April 6.
“We’re going to do what’s right for our hunters,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said. “This will ensure those who encountered errors within our system through no fault of their own can still apply to hunt in Colorado this year.”
Approximately 20 percent of the almost 700,000 big game primary draw applications were submitted in the last 24 hours of the application period, which opens March 1 annually.
The volume-related issues encountered by the system occurred as thousands of people were submitting applications as the deadline approached.
Applicants are reminded that applying early allows for ample time to receive confirmation of their application and, in the case that they do experience any issues, for them to be resolved prior to the deadline.
CPW advises hunters not to wait until the last minute to apply during this one-time extension to avoid any additional issues.
Hunters are encouraged to review the 2021 Colorado Big Game brochure for all updated regulations related to this year’s hunting seasons.